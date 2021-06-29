.

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- The founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations, (SCOAN) and Emmanuel TV television station, Senior Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, would be laid to rest at the Church premises In Lagos on Friday July 9, 2021.

SCOAN, made the announcement yesterday at the Church premises, in Ikotun Lagos.

The burial of Prophet TB Joshua, who died on June 5, 2021, at the age of 58, is a week long activities for his laying to rest.

While addressing journalist of the burial programme, Dr Gary Tonge, a friend of the ministry and international member of the church, said the week long activities will start from July 5 to 11, 2021.

Tonge said the series of laying to rest activities is tagged ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet TB Joshua (1963-2021).

He said that all of the activities will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, available on GOTV, DSTV and streamed live on Facebook.

Tonge said in TB Joshua’s own words ” The beauty of our achievement is when we no longer live and our achievement is still there, continuing to linger on in the eyes and ears of children yet unborn”.

He said “The news of his departure has led to an increase of 600,000 followers on the TB Joshua Ministries Facebook page, reaching a total of 6,200,000, which is the largest of any religious figure in Africa.”

According to Tonge, June 5, 2021, God took his servant prophet TB Joshua home, his call was met with an outpouring of millions of testimonies and tributes from 195 countries.

Dr Tonge said on July 5, 2021, there would be a private candlelight procession service starting from 6pm.

He said, tribute service would be held on July 6- 7, by 10am to 7pm, adding that it is opened to the public with limited seating.

Tonge said service of songs and all night praise, will start from 12 midnight.

The lying in state, on July 8, will start at 11 am to 5pm and it is open to general public to pay their last respect to God’s servant prophet TB Joshua.

On July 9, interment, service will start at 10am, and thanksgiving service, starts from 9am to 11am, on July 11.

” Prophet TB Joshua is a man of the people with global influence and we know that the eyes of the world are upon this event.

“We wish to assure you that we are working hand in hand with the Lagos state government and ministry of health to ensure that the current public health and security protocols, as well as other general guidelines and regulations observed throughout the duration of these events.

” In view of the current public health activities, we wish to appeal to all those who are unable to attend to watch the broadcasts in the comfort of their homes”, Tonge said.

While answering questions from journalists, Tonge said the late TB Joshua, was a friend to all enemy to none.

Also speaking at the briefing Col Aniboh Andy, said they have gotten permission from the Police, State Security service DSS, to close the road during the burial.

However the committee on the planing of the burial was silent on the succession.