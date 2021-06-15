By Joseph Erunke

With people advised to observe physical distancing and good hygiene habits amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Executive Officer of Saftermobo Nigeria Limited, owners of KilRox Disinfecting Wipes, Mr Nnamdi Nwokike has reminded Nigerians on the need to raise their hygiene consciousness, saying that 50 per cent of organisms and diseases can be taken care of through proper hygiene.

Nwokike said germs can spread in the environment if people are not conscious of their hygiene.

In an interview with Vanguard following the launch of KilRox Disinfecting Wipes in Abuja, Nwokike harped on the need to raise awareness on the importance of hygiene.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic set in last year, we began to think of what to do, to first raise the consciousness of hygiene, proper hygiene in our country, given that any form of germs coming in can spread if people are not conscious of hygiene.

“We are here as a company that focuses on raising the awareness of Nigerians on hygiene and keeping it going because that is the key to the whole world order.

“COVID-19 made us so vulnerable, but today, our product is addressing the hygiene challenges of Nigerians. We said this should be our own contribution to take care of the effect of COVID-19, but beyond COVID-19, we want to say that it’s our eternal contribution towards proper personal, industrial, household hygiene.

“With our wipes, you can wipe your hands, you can wipe your table, you can wipe your phones, you can wipe laptops, ATM machines, elevator machines, and hotel, hospitals and people on the front line use it profusely abroad. So we hope that that utility system will come to our country so that it can be used the way it ought to be used,” he added.

“Our distribution continues to increase every day. We launched two months ago, we have sales people now in Abuja, Lagos, in Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Onitsha, Awka and we continue to roll out our distribution.”

He warned against use on babies. “We don’t encourage people to use it on their skins because some skins maybe more sensitive to alcohol than others but it is safe that you can use on your hands but don’t use it on the buttocks of children because it’s not a baby wipe, it has alcohol.

“However, in hospitals, when the umbilical cord of babies is cut, they wipe it with alcohol wipes so that it doesn’t get infected. It’s a disinfecting wipe and so for things where germs could be exposed, we use our wipes because our wipes kill 99.9 percent of all germs.”

He warned that the wipes should not be used to clean wounds. “Men who cut their hairs who go to barbing saloon can use KilRox Wipes on their heads as an aftershave. Like most barbing salons now use mentholated spirit as an aftershave. You don’t have to.”

On how the product is faring in the Nigerian market, Nwokike said: “We are very happy with the acceptability. It’s the product for the season.

“It’s very easy to produce, it’s not high-tech. We can easily and conveniently make KilRox Wipes here. It’s already in the pipeline, it’s in our plan, so maybe at the end of the year, and we will start manufacturing here.”

Vanguard News Nigeria