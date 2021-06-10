.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

For teenagers to be fully responsible in the society, the right foundation, guidance, right environment to grow, proper communications, right mentorship, family values and dialogue have been identified as important ingredients for all stakeholders in the family circle to employ as training tools.

Speaking during the just- concluded Crush it, a programme organised for teenagers by Movere Foundation, the convener, Joyce Ugbosu, disclosed that the foundation which was birthed in 2017 was aimed at building capacity, training teenagers to give guidance, right counsel on career, how to live their lives and do away with distraction.

According to her, teen age is full of distraction and there are little or no role models that teenagers can emulate and that is why we brought this programme.

“Teenagers tend to take decision without being guided and that is why Crush it was birthed to allow teenagers knows those things to do to Crush it in life and break records. They can be the first to become achievers of great things in life,” she maintained.

On the impact of the event, she said: “Lots of teenagers have denounced cultism, some school dropouts have gone back to school. Some of them have been skillfully empowered and have become employers of labour.

“We cannot leave the training of children in the hands of school owners. It is a partnership thing. All stakeholders must come together to train the children. There are lots of security challenges in the country and this is caused by bad leadership.

“We do not have role models for our children to emulate. There is a problem of leadership and for us to have leaders who are genuinely concerned about the citizens; we have to take the bull by the horn.

“I urge them to do the needful so that the lives of our teenagers could be secured and guaranteed.

“We are partnering with other organisations in different countries. In Nigeria, we have reached Sokoto, Zamfara, Delta among others,” she added.

A Teen’s Coach, Chinemenma Umeseaka, an On-Air Personality who is also Special Adviser to Abia State Governor on Teens Matters highlighted some of the challenges most teenagers encounter which include lack of foundation, proper communication, family values, and bad environment, among others.

According to her: “Some of the children are trained by parents or guardians who do not have proper foundation.

“Secondly, teenagers do not have the right environment to grow. There is need to hold activities that would help them grow positively. Most teenagers grow in an environment that is not adding value to them. When a child does not have proper role model to look up to, the end result will be devastating.

“Parents should step up; they can start from the moment they realise that something is wrong and needs to be corrected.

“There is need to dialogue with our teenagers and engage them on our family values.

“Cyber space is creating contents that are not helping us. Most of our teenagers are misguided by television celebrities. Nobody is monitoring them to understand right from wrong,” she lamented.