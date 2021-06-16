In what he describes as a redefined Afro Kalakuta; fresh, new, different and reincarnated, successful hitmaker and MD CEO crooner, Prolifik Plsoo has set himself apart musically.

On the heels of his successful recent six-tracked MDCEO EP, which is a sensational collection of different sounds, this gifted talent shares deep thoughts regarding his unique sound, his musical plans, an upcoming album and the industry in general.

Born in Benin City, though his ancestry is Kwale, Delta state, Prolifik has always drawn from that part of the country for cultural inspiration.

“Different things inspire the content of my music. It can be real-life situations, it can be the beat, it can be nature, it can be friends, fans, family. It depends on my state of mind at a given time and how I connect with it. My style of music already distinguishes me from any other artist in the world. That is my greatest tool. I will keep improving on that and be a better Prolifik Plsoo.”

A bachelor’s degree holder in Accounting and prolific with numbers, having explored that side of him in the Banking sector, the Afrobeat artist who started his entertainment career as a professional dancer/dance instructor in 2007 for The Circle Entertainment Dancing Group, professionally started his musical career in 2009, featured on so many songs and has performed alongside artists like Terry G, 2Baba, Wande Coal, Timaya, Olamide, Phyno, Harry Songz Korede Bello, Duncan Mighty, to mention a few. Today, he’s one of the most solid artists in Nigeria, always bringing a fresh new vibe to his projects.

With hundreds of recorded songs in his repertoire, Prolifik’s latest project is redefining the Afrobeats sound: “My recent project consists of Kalakuta vibes on a whole new level. It’s fresh with a new sound. My kind of Kalakuta music is refined, different and reincarnated. My sound sets me apart from other young talents because I play Afro (Kalakuta). Nobody does it better,” he said.

The Afrobeats act hit the ground running with a sumptuous debut EP, “MD CEO” when he shared the well-cooked and long-awaited body of work in a burst of sounds that show off supreme instrumentation.

With his debut EP’s rave reviews, a sombre-looking Prolifik reflects: “Life has taught me loads of lessons but one important one is that a moment of pain is worth a lifetime of glory. Apart from that, my drive keeps me going. Knowing too well that nothing lasts forever is a major driver here so I think of a solution and keep moving and my team is a whole motivation for me.”

MD CEO is a powerful stamp on Prolifik’s talent as an artist. The six-tracked EP captivates the brilliant and esoteric mind of a Prolifik who isn’t the new kid in the block, but a Prolifik who knows who he is as an artist and in teaming up with award-winning producers, Legendary Sossick, Niphkeys and Illkonnect, Prolifik knew the exact direction he wanted for his new sound: Kalakuta. On his decision to stick with this reinvented Kalakuta sound, the Afrobeats star says it wasn’t a choice.

“I didn’t choose Kalakuta as a genre, it chose me because of my upbringing. Growing up, my dad played a lot of Afro Kalakuta music (Fela Anikulapo Kuti) so I listened to a lot of Fela’s Kalakuta.

“Unconsciously, it was taking over me without me knowing until I started music proper and discovered myself. It is Kalakuta because of how easily one can express it bypassing important messages across and how people can easily connect to it. The special inspiration was my dad.”

In a period where we are bamboozled by outstanding releases from emerging acts, Prolifik Plsoo, a gifted storyteller with impeccable Afrobeats production, stands out with his MD CEO EP, as one of the pleasant surprises of the year.

Kalakuta is an intensely engaging sound and “the pull for me was the reaction I got when I produced my first beat, recorded on it and went on stage to perform. People easily connected to my sound and at that point, I knew I was chosen for this. It was too smooth to throw away. No matter how you run, destiny will always speak out loud. I was destined for this,” says Prolifik.

While Kalakuta is not exactly a new sound, Prolifik brings a little extra zest to an already captivating sound, catapulting it into a new sound direction known as the reincarnated Afro Kalakuta. We can then safely say that Prolifik is the pioneer of the new Kalakuta vibe that is taking the industry by storm? A calm Prolifik says ”I can categorically say my sound is reincarnated Afro Kalakuta. I might not be the pioneer of the root Kalakuta but I am for sure the pioneer of the reincarnated Kalakuta vibe.”

For an artist as dexterous as the multi-talented Afrobeats star, the MD CEO journey was a deeply spiritual one.

“I was on my annual leave from the office and I traveled to Jos from Lagos, to see my friend. He took me to Illkonnect’s studio in Jos where we started vibing to different songs. I recorded 3 songs that night. MDCEO is actually one of them. We sat down together to make the beat from scratch and trust me when we were done, I grabbed the mic and behold it was a one-take recording from start to finish.

“It was amazing because at that point, I never thought I could record a whole song from start to finish without stopping in between. It was highly spiritual like I said. The inspiration behind the song is my office (bank). Linking it to employees and all. It was a smooth record.

“I and my team deliberated on shooting the video first but based on popular demand we went for Track 5. No Title (shoti get e) produced by Niphkeys. However, we plan on shooting the video for it pretty soon.”

For one who believes that music is one thing that unites people, Prolifik is confident when he says, “Nigerian artists have achieved uniting the people through music despite the hustle for survival, ups and downs, prosperity and struggles.”

With reviews for the MD CEO EP both mind-blowing humble for this promising artist, it’s a deeply emotional experience for him, seeing the love and support for his body of work and

“I honestly look forward to seeing other artists vibe with my kind of sound, the reincarnated Kalakuta vibe, yes. In the long run, I think other artists will jump on it. What’s not to love about it?”

Vanguard News Nigeria