The Group Managing Director (GMD) of Luminus Impact International Energy and Marine, Prince Babatope David has been installed as the Sadauki Danburam of Daura, by the Daura Emirate council, in Kastina State by the Head of Daura, His Imperial majesty, Danburam of Daura.

Performing the turbaning, the Emir described Prince Babatope David as a pillar of peace and a man whose interest is in the developmental of the youth by using his Gods given wealth to touch lives in a most superlative way.

The chieftaincy title conferment ceremony was performed by the Emir who was assisted by another frontline Public Relations Officer, Walin Danburam and the prince’s people from Southwest Nigeria all witnessed the historic ceremony.

According to the crowned Prince, Sadauki Danbaram chieftaincy simply means “The Ambassador of Peace”.

The Danburam monarch explained that the community was already partnering the great philanthropist to have a cordial relation that will stand the test of time.

Commenting on the conferment of the title on one of the illustrious sons of Yoruba Nation, they expressed deep delight that Prince Babatope David was not only doing well as a good representative but also an Ambassador with passion for Youth and Human development.

The representative of Prince Babatope David’s family commended the People of Daura for the honour.

Prince Babatope David noted that he feels fulfilling that he was honoured in another land in the presence and with endorsement of his people.

The ceremony was witnessed by eminent personalities from South West, Nigeria, including his Kinsman from His place, Captain of Industries and well wishers.

He was thereafter taken to the Emir of Daura for special prayers.