By Paul Olayemi

The President General of Okpe Union North America, OUNA, Mr Edwin Ederaine has appealed to the Delta State Government, to prevail on the Management of Seplat Nigeria Limited to sign a new GMOU with its host communities in Okpe kingdom to avert breakdown of law and order.

Mr Ederaine who spoke in reaction to the 14 days ultimatum issued the company by the leaders of her host communities, noted that Okpe being the largest oil producing communities to the company should be given priority in the scheme of things by the company.

He noted with dismay that many Okpe indigenes are casual workers in the company while people from other tribes are employed as direct staff of the company.

Mr Ederaine stated that, the present GMOU signed by the company with its host communities was signed in 2010.

He explained that, the GMOU should be renegotiated to address recent needs of the host communities and for better representation of their people.

The President General of Okpe Union North America called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and relevant stakeholders to prevail on the management of the company to come to the round table with leaders of its host communities in Okpe Kingdom.

He appealed to youths in Okpe Kingdom to remain peaceful and work for the progress of the kingdom.

On the recent visit of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to Delta State, Mr Ederaine faulted the Minister for not visiting the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom who is the current National Chairman of Traditional Rulers from Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, noting that the Orodje and Okpe Kingdom are major stakeholders in the oil sector.