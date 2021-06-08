The Presidential Amnesty Phase 3 Programme under the leadership of General Tonye Bobo, yesterday, inaugurated its national and state executives to run its affairs for the next two years.

The event was held at Gerrex Global Hotel Ogbe – Udu in Udu LGA of Delta State, with critical stakeholders in attendance reinforcing the vote of confidence earlier passed on General Tonye Bobo as the National Chairman PAP-3 in Benin CIty.

A statement issued at the event reads: “0nce again, we pledge our loyalty to the leadership of General Tonye Bobo as the National Chairman Presidential Amnesty Phase 3.”

General Tonye Bobo, the National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Phase 3, in a brief speech shortly before the inauguration, advised the incoming exco members both at national and state level to avoid the creation of factions capable of jeopardizing the unified purpose of the group.

Tonye Bobo emphasized that all the exco members are expected to serve wholeheartedly to support the states and the national body under his leadership.

The PAP Phase 3 head, who stated that everyone is useful in the actualization struggle, disclosed that beside the Advisory Committee Chaired by General Godstime Ogidigba, many other committees will soon be rolled out to engage all critical stakeholders.

General Tonye Bobo who thanked Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, the interim PAP Administrator, said: “Even though we want government to do more, we have become peace ambassadors to encourage the workaholic Dikio to achieve better result. To that extent, l am also appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to support him to succeed. “

The official list of those sworn-in as national and state officials as read by General Godstime Ogidigba, Chairman Advisory Committee, showed that , General Birinimughan Jessey was elected National Vice Chairman, unopposed. General Markson Isere, was elected National Secretary, also unopposed, while General Omokachi Perete emerged unopposed as spokesman.

General Believe Zibor clinched the post of Financial Secretary,General Royal Okolobawei secured the position of Treasurer and General Oloye Ofovwi Clement (the Chief Host) got the post of National Public Relations Officer .

General Briceremk emerged as Publicity Secretary, General Elaye Slaboh, Assistant Secretary, while General Peter Edah and General Jackson Oscar were inaugurated as state chairmen for Edo and Bayelsa states respectively.

Delta State was placed on hold until they are able to come up with a consensus state chairman. Other states are expected to harmonize, select their state executive and transmit same to the national body.

The new executives in their separate speeches pledged to work assiduously to achieve the aims of the forum.

They affirmed that the General Tonye Bobo- led executive performed credibly well at the end of the first six months. Hence the endorsement to lead again.