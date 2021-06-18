President Muhammadu Buhari

Opinion by Bala Galadinma

On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to military men and women, and other security agencies currently tackling security challenges in the country, particularly those who paid the supreme price, assuring their families of government’s support.

The President stated this during his official visit to troops of Operation HADIN KAI at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The President’s commendation came on a day the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko disclosed that military operations in the various theatres of operation have led to decrease in criminal activities.

Gen. Onyeuko said that Operational activities of Operations HADIN KAI; HADARIN DAJI; SAFE HAVEN; WHIRL STROKE; DELTA SAFE; and AWATSE as well as the non-kinetic approach in tackling the security challenges have been going on successfully.

In the last couple of days, the Nigerian military ably coordinated by the Defence Headquarters has left no stone unturned in a bid to abate terrorists and bandits’ activities as well as other vices across the Country, while returning peace to the country.

According to President Buhari “I am particularly happy to note the increasing understanding and cooperation within the military, as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the North East. The outcome of this synergy is evidenced by the successes recorded in the ongoing Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO which has so far degraded the insurgents’ capabilities in the Timbuktu Triangle, Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad Region.

One of the reasons for the successes being recorded is the new synergy by the the service chiefs who agreed to subordinate to the Chief of Defence Staff.

The envisaged successes may not have come the way we want, it may not also be fast as we expect it, but our military has not shied away from the task of safeguarding the country.

In the process, as mentioned by the President, the supreme price is being paid by our dear military Personnel.

Families are being left in cries, widows and fatherless are emerging, in all this, committment to fatherland has remained watchword.

It is also welcomed that President Buhari said that the government will spare no effort or resources to ensure that the widows and children of our fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of our beloved country, are well cared for. This indeed is a morale booster.

Our country is in war, but we are at peace that our military are resolute to restore peace.

Just as said by the President, Nigerians must continue to pray and support our military. We owe them this duty to ensure their sacrifices for the peace of the country is not in vain.