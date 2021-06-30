The Board of Directors, Management, staff and students of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja have expressed shock over the sudden passing of Miss Karen-Happuch Akpagher, a Senior Secondary 1 student of the school.

The school management, while reacting to the unfortunate death of the female student, commiserated with her family, and prayed that God grants them comfort and fortitude in this trying time. The school also prayed for the repose of her soul.

Principal of the school, Chris Akinsowon, said in a statement that the entire school community was shocked to learn of the unfortunate death of Karen.

“It was with deep sympathy that we heard of her demise on Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, ” he said.

Akinsowon added that the school authorities were surprised at the controversies that have trailed the death of the young girl.

He disclosed that the school authorities were cooperating, and would continue to cooperate with the police on the ongoing investigation aimed at unravelling the circumstances surrounding Karen-Happuch’s death.

According to him, “We are surprised to hear of the controversies that trailed her death and we earnestly await the report of the on-going police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Officials of the school have appeared before the police investigating team and will continue to cooperate with authorities in their quest to get to the root of the matter.”

Speaking further, the principal disclosed that the school authorities have also set up an investigation panel to review their internal procedures for any breach.

Akinsowon said the management has also visited the family of the deceased student to commiserate with them.

“We have visited the family to commiserate with them and pray that the Almighty God comforts them in this trying time. We also pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of Miss Karen-Happuch Akpagher,” he empathised.

