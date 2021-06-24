By Bose Adelaja

Three people including a pregnant woman reportedly lost their lives on Thursday, in a multiple accidents at the Ogun State axis of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Eye witnesses’ account said the incident occured at Evy & Danco area, inbound Lagos, at about 4.30am.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps TRACE, Akintunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said the accident involved a DAF Truck flat body with number plate XY 895 GGE, Mazda Bus with number plate KND 676 XX loaded with tomatoes, Mazda Bus with number plate BOG 755 YA loaded with garri and an Iveco Truck JBD 16 XY laden with granite.

It was learned that the incident occurred when the Mazda Bus loaded with garri lost control as a result of overspeeding and rammed into a hit and run truck from the rear.

This was said to have resulted into multiple hits by other vehicles.

Vanguard gathered that the total number of occupants in the vehicles were nine (eight males and a female).

Two of the victims were said to be occupants of the Mazda Bus loaded with garri while the pregnant woman was an occupants of the Mazda Bus loaded with tomatoes.

Akinbiyi said they were evacuated by officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to Idera Private Morgue, Sagamu while TRACE officials cleared the road to regulate and normalise traffic.

He said the accidented vehicles were towed to Sagamu Divisional Command. He said, “while TRACE Corps commiserate with the affected victims, motorists are warned to desist from overspeeding, more so, that the roads are wet with poor visibility affecting drivers who are fatigued before the break of dawn.”

The incident reportedly disrupted free flow of traffic imbound Lagos but was later cleared by TRACE and other sister agencies.

At press time, the road was free and normalcy has been restored.

TRACE, Police and FRSC were the rescue team.

