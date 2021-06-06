By Ayo Onikoyi,

High-flying Yoruba actress, Bukola Adeeyo has made a case for those who engage in sex before marriage. In her own opinion, while the Holy books frown at it, there are some positives to it and she explains in an interview with Potpourri some time ago that it never got published.

“Pre-marital sex has its positive sides There is acceptance from your peers , pleasure and the fulfillment of sexual desire. The negative side is that it is against our norms and values, unwanted pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and guilt,” she says.

She also disagrees that women are more sexually active than men.

“I disagree. Men will always be men. They are born to be in charge even outside sex, that is the order of nature,” she avers.

On a personal level concerning sex, she states “I am a very busy type that I seldom have time for things like that. I do have sex once in a while but I am not sexually active and not a sex tool.”

Bukola Adeeyo started out her acting career in 2008 through the Odunlade Adekola Films Production (O.A.F.P.) that same year. She has since established herself as a force to reckon with in the industry.

