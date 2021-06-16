Power Oil the Nigerian No.1 healthy cooking Oil has launched a new thematic campaign tagged “Listen to your Heart” to drive awareness around maintaining healthy heart and general healthy lifestyle amongst Nigerians.

The campaign was released to further reinstate the brand’s commitment towards encouraging a healthier nation. It is aimed at sensitizingevery Nigerian on the need to become more aware and intentional about their heart health while leading the right path towards a healthy lifestyle.

“Listen to your Heart” campaign also goes another step further to highlight the adverse effects of poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy consumption habits which Nigerians make especially regarding cooking oil while addressing its implication on general wellbeing.

According to Ms. Valerie Amakulor, Brand Manager, Power Oil “It is important that we all take a break andlisten carefully to the clueswhich our bodies are sending to us. If wemustinterpret the condition of your heart, judging from the kind of treatment its being exposed to, what will it be?Is it being subjected to the right diet and the appropriate amount of physical activity to keep it healthy or otherwise?

She disclosed that through this new thematic campaign “Listen To Your Heart”- We are only calling out to Nigerians, the important benefits of paying close attention to their hearts and ways to fortify it by keeping an active lifestyle and being mindful of the kind of cooking oil they consume as the wrong choice of oil is contributory to clogging of the arteries and distorted flow of blood to through the heart.

Research has equally shown that keeping active is another way to care for the heart, a daily 30 minutes’ walk can help reduce risks of coronary heart disease, stroke breast and colon cancer etc (American Heart Association), in the same vein, the Nigerian Heart Foundation also corroborated the fact that “an active life ensures an active heart”.

Valerie further assured that Power Oil will not rest on its oars in the production of a healthy and quality cooking vegetable oil in Nigeria. Power Oil is made only with pure ingredients with No Cholesterol and ZERO Trans-fat, it is also fortified with Vitamin A & E, & Omega 6 & 9, to ensure that consumers and their families get the absolute best in every meal and a great start to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

As part of the plans to introduce the new thematic Campaign, Power oil dedicated a day to engage and encourage all corporate staff to listen to their hearts through one of its health advocacy initiatives – Health Camp.

Power Oil Health Camp which is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Power oil started in 2014 with the aim of providing free basic medical care to the Nigerian populace as well as educate the public about the adverse impact of a wrong choice of cooking oil to the human body.

“Bringing the Health camp to staff was strategic, as we reckon that most of the staff might not have visited the doctor in recent time to determine their heart health status, so the health camp presented the opportunity to check their blood pressure, BMI, Visceral fat level and access to basic medical consultation on the spot” She disclosed.