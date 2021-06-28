By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has vowed that it is ready to prosecute Uduak Akpan, the murder suspect who raped and killed the job seeker, late Miss Iniubong Umoren and other suspects arrested for murder.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko Macdon who spoke yesterday while addressing newsmen in Uyo, noted that with the autopsy result of the deceased, the Police has what it takes to prosecute the murderer.

While denying claims that the case has been taken over by the Department of State Security, Macdon stated that only the police is empowered by law to handle such cases.

He explained that Akpan alongside the Soldier who murdered one Enobong Jimmy, and

the Church Founder, Ukachukwu Christopher who beat his wife to death have been officially remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Service, adding that all would be arraigned in court soon.

His words, “Autopsy on the corpse of Iniubong Umoren has been conducted, the result is out, we now have what it takes to nail Frank. It was very painful for people to say the police didn’t do a nice job.

“I read that we have handed over the case to DSS, no! The Police cannot handover a case file to DSS for prosecution, it is not possible. Police is the lead agency in internal security.

“There are some cases that when it happens, they must still be sent down to the police for prosecution. It is only the police that can enforce any law in this country. Some specialized agencies cannot enforce any law that does not fall within their preview.

“We worked with the DPP to get those people remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Service even before the court resumed. They will be arraigned. We have sent the case files of Uduak Frank, the Soldier who murdered and one Enobong Jimmy, and Church Founder , Ukachukwu Christopher who beat his wife to death to DPP, and we are waiting for them.

“Let me assure you that the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those cases are prosecuted logically because we have carried out the autopsies and have the result.

” We have the suspects in custody, we have the legal teams ready, and we have a robust relationship with the justice department because we are all ministers in the temple of justice,”

