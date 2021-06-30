…destroy illegal shanties

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one hundred and forty four (144) male suspects.

The suspects were arrested during the raiding of blackspots in Ebutte Meta area of Lagos State on Wednesday 30th June, 2021 by a combined team of operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Command’s Special Squad and Taskforce.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that “the raid was at the instance of the intelligence reports and the special request for assistance from the neighborhood to dislodge criminals hibernating in some of the shanties in the area”.

“Many dangerous weapons and substances suspected to be indian hemp, drugs, suspected stolen items etc were recovered from them .The suspects will be arraigned in court as urgent as possble.”

However, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated his commitment to flush miscreants and hoodlums out of Lagos State and secure public space in the State.

He further warned sponsors and aiders of hoodlums and criminals in the State to desist from such criminal acts and turn a new leaf as the Command will not spare anyone caught promoting crimes and violence in Lagos State