Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Policemen from the operation Puff Adder in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Sunday morning dispersed hoodlums attempting to extort the property owner while rehabilitating his building.

The policemen who were passing by along Catholic mission road in the state capital stumbled on the scene as the hoodlums, suspected to be cultists were about to move some equipment using for rehabilitation at the site located at Gbaemu junction.

An eye witness, Bimbo Adebisi said the gallant officers parked their vehicle and the hoodlums tried to attack them for attempting to intervene in their business.

He said the hoodlums numbering about 20 suddenly started shouting at the security operatives to leave the scene, else they would be attack and efforts to calm them proved abortive, hence, the police began to shoot sporadically into the air to scare them away.

While workers were working on the site newly acquired by the owner, the urchins arrived at the scene seeking to be paid off before they could commence work on the site.

“They were about moving away with the new gate yet to be installed at the site and other materials when the officers with operation Puff Adder inscribed in their vehicle arrived the scene.

“The urchins, most of whom are cult members in the area began to shout on the officers branding different types of weapons. They were asking the officers to leave and surprisingly, the security operatives, about three of them stood their ground and insisted that the hoodlums leave the site.

“As they continue to mount pressure on the officers to leave, one of the policemen began to shoot sporadically into the air, forcing the hoodlums and other shop owners to run away from the site and their shops.

“Minutes after more patrol vehicle arrived the scene and joined their colleagues to raid the community leading to the arrest of two of the hoodlums”, he said.

Adebisi added that the arrested hoodlums were taken to the police station.

Efforts to get the Police spokesperson to comment on the incident proved abortive as her number is not reachable.