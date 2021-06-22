Police launch manhunt for suspect over lady that died in Ilorin hotel

By Demola Akinyemi

A lady in her 20s who lodged with her lover in a hotel in Ilorin has been found dead and abandoned on Monday.

The suspect, one Adegboye James, who hails from Ede in Osun State, has, therefore, been declared wanted by the police.

The details of the suspect later found by the police to be fake have raised suspicion that he might have deliberately brought the lady to the hotel to kill her.

The nature of her killing could also not be confirmed at press time as the police await an autopsy report from the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

Vanguard, however, gathered that the body of the deceased was found intact, a development that ruled out ritual killing.

Vanguard further gathered that Adegboye reportedly escaped from the hotel the following morning without the knowledge of any of the staff of the hotel.

The hotel staff who went on morning routine were said to have found the remains of the lady in the room and reported the incident to the police.

Spokesman of Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident told journalists in a statement that men of the homicide division have begun manhunt for the suspect.

Okasanmi however urged residents of Ilorin whose daughter has been missing to contact the homicide unit of the Kwara State Police Command along Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin.

Okasanmi said: “We responded to a call from one Olalekan Anafi ‘m’ the supervisor of Premium Diamond Hotel Adewole area Ilorin that one Adegboye James ‘m’ of 12, Okelewo street Ede, Osun State lodged at the above-mentioned hotel.

“The said Adegboye James went out and came back with a lady. The said Adegboye James later checked out of the hotel without the knowledge of the hotel staff.

“The following morning when nothing was heard from the room occupied by the said lodger, a spare key was used to open the room and the staff found the lifeless body of the lady.

“Investigation into the incident is already at an advanced stage as ordered by the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, to arrest the lodger whose name and address, as reflected in the hotels log book, is fake.

“This release becomes necessary to enable members of the public that his or her daughter or female ward is missing since the day of the incident to visit the homicide section of the Kwara State Police Command CID for possible identification of the corpse for release.”

