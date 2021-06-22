

By Ibrahim Wuyo

The police in Kaduna state has foiled the kidnap of an expatriate in Dankande of Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Kaduna State Government has commended the operatives who thwarted bandits following the attempted kidnapping on Monday

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said in a statement that the officers, while providing an escort detail to an expatriate late on Monday night, ran into an ambush laid by the bandits around Dankande.

He said after a prolonged gun duel, the bandits were repelled, many carrying serious gunshot wounds as they fled into the forest.

“A subsequent search of the area yielded the lifeless body of one of the bandits, along with four AK-47 magazines, loaded with 120 rounds of live ammunition. A mobile phone was also recovered, and is now central to ongoing investigations.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed the report with satisfaction, and has conveyed his gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri and his team. The Governor reserved special praise for the operatives who foiled the attack, and lauded their gallantry. “

“Letters of commendation from the Governor will be issued to the police operatives,” he said.