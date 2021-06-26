The Police Command in Jigawa has deployed 3,558 personnel to provide adequate security during Saturday’s council election in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Shiisu Lawan, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Friday.

Recall that the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) had fixed June 26 for the conduct of election in the 27 Local Government Councils of the state.

Eighteen political parties are fielding candidates for the 27 chairmanship and 288 councillorship slots in the election.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usman Gomna, urged the people of Jigawa to turn out and vote in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“3,558 conventional and mobile police officers have been deployed across the state and its borders to maintain law and order,” the CP said.

Gomna assured the people of the state that the elections would be conducted under conducive atmosphere.

The CP also called on the people of the state to strictly abide by rules and regulations governing elections.

