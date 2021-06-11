By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has dispelled the report of influx of suspected herders into the state with specific references to Akinyele, Ona-Ara, Oluyole, Monatan, Akobo and Egbeda areas of the state.

The command, in statement made available to Vanguard on Friday evening by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, stated that the rumour mill also spanned towards Ido Local Government Area, sharing boundaries with Ibarapa North and East Local Government, where some strangers in their numbers allegedly believed to be herders stormed the community leading to closure of schools and business activities.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, in her due diligence, had hitherto deployed intelligence assets across the nooks and crannies of the state, especially those areas reportedly troubled, which in turn has produced facts that negated the reported assertions.

The statement read: “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko fdc has been drawn to series of baseless assertions making the rounds, suggesting the influx of suspected herders into the State with specific references to Akinyele, Ona-Ara, Oluyole, Monatan, Akobo and Egbeda areas where series of gunshots were allegedly heard at different times.”

ALSO READ: Unemployment: Youths must take control of their future – Ministry

“The rumour mill also span towards Ido local government area, sharing boundaries with Ibarapa North and East Local government where some strangers in their numbers allegedly believed to be herders stormed the community leading to closure of schools and business activities.”

“Following the above, the Commissioner of Police in due diligence, had hitherto deployed intelligence assets across the nooks and crannies of the state especially those areas reportedly troubled, which in turn has produced facts that negates the above assertions.”

“Consequent upon this, Oyo State Police Command wishes to refute these unfounded tales, aimed at promoting panic, apprehension and instigating violence in the state.”

“While promising the citizenry that the security architecture of the state remains undisputedly firm and fortified daily with various security upgrades, the Commissioner of Police enjoins the members of the public to desist from the act of promulgating unverified news as this is a counterproductive measure in the course of birthing a peaceful Oyo State of our collective dreams.”

ALSO READ: ‘Made in Nigeria phones to hit market soon’

In another development, the state police command, equally assured residents of peaceful celebration of June 12 tomorrow (Saturday).

The command commenced a sensitization and awareness patrol on Thursday around the state in a bid to sensitize the general public on the need to shun any form of involvement in unpatriotic acts and criminal activities, which it said to be counterproductive to the current level of peace enjoyed during and beyond the June 12, democracy day celebration.

“Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police wishes to appeal to Stakeholders, Principal actors, parents, guardians and Heads of various religious sects, to use their influence to advice against acts that would unnecessarily heat up the polity.”

“While assuring the good people of the state that maximum deployment of intelligence and security apparatus is already in place, the Commissioner of Police wishes everyone a peaceful and happy democracy day, urging all and sundry to go about their duties without the fear of molestation or harassment within and beyond the period,” the command said.

Vanguard News Nigeria