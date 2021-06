The Police Command in Kaduna State, on Thursday, confirmed the kidnapping of 12 persons in a fresh attack on a community in the state.

The abductors were said to have invaded Awon/Mothercat Junction in Kachia Local Government and kidnapped the victims on Wednesday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident in Kaduna, said two of the kidnapped victims were rescued.

According to him, the attackers invaded the area at about 9:20pm and shot indiscriminately at law abiding citizens who were gathered for various legitimate activities.

“On getting the information, a joint team of the Police, Military and vigilantes rushed to the area with a view to countering the hoodlums but discovered that they had inflicted injuries on four persons while one person of about 40 years was found dead.

“Sadly 14 persons were unaccounted for while the injured victims were all evacuated to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.”

He added that the security team trailed the bandits to the outskirt of the village and rescued two persons while the remaining 12 people were whisked away by the bandits.

He explained that the operatives are not relenting in their efforts to rescue the remaining victims unhurt.

Jalige explained that normalcy had been restored to the affected community while patrol of the environs has been intensified to ensure safety of the community.

“The Command is deeply saddened by the incident and extends its condolence to the family of the deceased and equally wish the injured a full health recovery,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria