By Ibrahim Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 12 persons by a.large number of bandits in Kachia town of Kaduna State.

ASP Muhammed Jalige ,the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO)in Kaduna,said

on the 23th June, 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received an unfortunate report from Divisional Police Police Kachia that on the same date at about 2120hrs ,some unknown armed bandits in large number bearing sophisticated weapons invaded Awon/Mothercat Junction in Kachia LGA and started shooting indiscriminately at law abiding citizens who gathered for various legitimate activities.

He said on getting the information, a joint team of the Police, Military and vigilantes rushed to the area with the view of countering the hoodlums but discovered that they have inflicted injuries on four persons while one Hamisu Mikailu ‘M’ 40 years was found dead.

According to him , “sadly, fourteen persons were unaccounted for while the injured victims were all evacuated to a nearby Hospital for immediate medical attention.”

“The security team trailed the bandits to the outskirt of the village and rescued two (2) persons whereas the remaining twelve (12) were whisked away by the bandits to yet to be identified location. “

“Meanwhile, the Operatives are not relenting in their quest to rescue the remaining victims unhurt. In the meantime, normalcy have been restored to the affected community as patrol of the environs is being coordinated and intensified in order to ensure the safety of the community.”

“The Command is deeply saddened by the incident and it extends its condolence to the family of the deceased and equally wish the injured a full health recovery,” he said.