By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, ITR, have arrested six kidnappers at different locations in Abia State.

Items recovered from the syndicate include; one AK 47 rifle with S/No. TC6664, 25 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition and one pump action gun with 10 live cartridges, a Volkswagen Jetta Car which the gang uses for their operations.

Police sources told Vanguard that the suspects had during interrogations, confessed to several kidnappings in the state including the abduction of Mr Aniebue Onyebuchi, among others in Aba.

Among the arrested are Chibuike Iheoma, who is the gang leader and Samuel Udochukwu, the deputy leader of the kidnapping syndicate.

Also arrested is Udo Onwukwe is the armourer of the syndicate and the owner of the building where they keep the kidnapped victims while Okechukwu Obioma guards the kidnapped victims in their camp.

Other members include Emeka Okedum and Saviour Akpan is the driver of the gang.

Abia Police spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was yet to respond to calls made to his mobile number as at press time. However, a senior police officer who pleaded anonymity confirmed the arrest and added that an investigation is ongoing to apprehend fleeing members of the gang.