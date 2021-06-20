One of the suspects with the recovered guns

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

POLICE operatives in Delta State, weekend, arrested five suspected criminals, including a Nollywood producer and gun runner at different occasions and locations within the State with guns and cartridges.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement, said: “On the 15/6/2021 at about 1245hrs, Police Operatives attached to the Delta State Police Rapid Response Squad, while on patrol along Obiaruku/Umuebu road intercepted and arrested one Mike Omoruyi ‘m’ 38yrs of Odo Street Obiaruku.

“When search was carried out, the operatives recovered one Lar rifle without magazine, one fabricated AK 47 rifle, one Air rifle, one Pump action, one English double barrel gun and two toy guns from him.

“Investigation later revealed that the suspect happens to be a Nollywood producer who hired the above mentioned guns for film production. Further investigation led to arrest of the suspected gun runner, one Chief Otuya Josiah ‘m’ 57yrs of Umuebu community who confessed renting same to the first suspect at cost of fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) for film production. Investigation is ongoing.

“On the 16/6/2021 at about 1030hrs, the Divisional Police Officer, Owa-Oyibu Division acting on credible intelligence that at night time, there is incessant gun shots in Owa-Alero community around the residence of one Monday Igwe ‘m’ 28yrs.

“Consequently, a combined team of police/vigilante led by the Divisional Crime Officer, stormed the premises at Ale Igwe quarters, when search was conducted, two (2) locally made cut-to-size pistols were recovered.

“He confessed one Frank Ewere Mafile ‘m’ 32yrs who he claimed supplies him cartridges. Frank Ewere Mafile was arrested at his home and two (2) locally made cut-to-size pistols were also recovered from him. His confession also led to the arrest of one Ngozi Elelegwu ‘m’ 39yrs of Anslem Street off Ogbocho road by General Hospital Owanta.

“One (1) locally made double barrel gun and three (3) live cartridges were recovered from him. He admitted to have sold twelve (12) live cartridges to Frank Ewere Mafile at rate of six thousand five hundred naira (N6,500). Monday Igwe also confessed that he bought the arms at Nnewi in Anambra State at the rate of thirty thousand naira each (N30, 000.00). All suspects have been arrested and transferred to state criminal investigation department for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta state, Ari Muhammed Ali, assures members of the public particularly residents of the state of the command determination to make the state safe for all.

“He also urges members of the public to continue supporting the police, while the command is doing everything possible to ensure that the state is properly policed. Members of the public are advised to desist from crime and criminality as the command is motivated more than ever before to go after criminally minded individual who are bent on destabilizing the security of the state.

“He assures Deltans that very soon, criminals will be forced to relocated as the command will leave no stone unturned”.

