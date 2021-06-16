The Police Command in Kaduna State, said it’s operatives have arrested eight suspects involved in criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige announced this at a press briefing on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He explained that the eight suspects were arrested in three separate incidents of kidnappings.

The police spokesman said that in one of the cases, the victim was killed and his body dumped into a well.

READ ALSO: Police officer delivered of triplet in Ogun

He said that victim’s father had lodged a complaint to the police in Zaria on June 5, over the disappearance of his son, who had left home at about 10am on June 4.

Jalige added that the complaint had suspected his son’s friend of involvement in the disapperance of the victim.

“Upon accepting the formal complaint, it is binding on the Police to investigate with the view to unraveling the pre and post disappearance of the victim, which led the Command to immediately launch a manhunt for the suspect.

“After apprehending the suspect, he disclosed that himself and one person of No.94 Anguwan Magajiya, Zaria City lured the victim to an uncompleted building where they killed him and dumped the body in an abandoned well.

“They decided to commit the dastardly act of ending the victim’s life in a gruesome manner, in order to avoid refunding the sum of N385,000 they owed the deceased.”

Jalige said that the suspects led the Police to the scene where the body was exhumed and taken to Gambo Sawaba General Hospital for examination, and later released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.

The command spokesperson also disclosed that on May 14, at about 1430hrs, a complainant of Tudun Jukun, Zaria reported the kidnap of his 4-year-old son by unknown persons.

“On the strength of the complaint, Police immediately launched an investigation into the said allegation.

“On May 16, the abductors sent a letter containing a GSM number to the father directing him to call and pay the sum of N1.5 million if he wants to secure the freedom of his son.

“However, after much persuasion the abductors agreed to accept the sum of N50,000 through the account of a POS agent at Zuba Abuja.

“The victim was released on the May 19 at about 1700hrs through a commercial motorcyclist in Gwargwaje area of Zaria metropolis.

“In a turn of events, the victim kept calling the name of one suspect who is their neighbour, which arose the suspicion that he might know a thing about the incident.

“Police immediately intervened and invited the said suspect for questioning.

“It was discovered that he is the principal suspect who masterminded the kidnapping incident and went ahead to mention his criminal accomplices who are two, all of the same address.

“They were both arrested and are currently undergoing investigation after which they will all be charged to court as soon as possible.”

Jalige also said that police operatives have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap of a 6-year-old boy in Hayin Na’iya area of Kaduna.

He said that the boy was kidnapped on March 22, and subsequent police investigation led to the arrest of one suspect and two of his accomplices.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and the victim was rescued unhurt by the operative of Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State CID. Meanwhile, the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution.”

He said, “The command is reiterating its call to the general public to always be wary of their environment to avoid falling victims of trust from neighbours and so called friends”.

Vanguard News Nigeria