Pogba hints at having more freedom playing with France than Man Utd

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted that he enjoys more freedom playing with France than with the Red Devils.

Pogba made the hint in an interview with L’Equipe alongside ex-footballer and manager, Patrick Vieira, where the former Arsenal midfielder revealed he preferred Pogba at Juventus due to the attacking freedom he was afforded in Turin.

Pogba replied saying: “It’s true that at Juve it was different from Manchester. We played with three midfielders in a 5-3-2. I had the freedom, I had to be in the box, to attack. It was an obligation. In Manchester, I have the freedom to go into the box, but the priority is to play and defend.

“With France we play a 4-2-3-1, in a diamond too. I am a little more involved in the build-up, in the construction. But I have more freedom than in Manchester to enter the box, to make runs forward.

“At the same time, when you have Griezmann, Mbappe, you don’t want to enter their spaces, you don’t need to.”

Despite Pogba seeming to favour a more advanced role, he stressed that he is happy to play how the team requires him to.

“I would like to play more offensive,” Pogba confessed. ” To score 15 goals every season is what I would like.

“But we must put ourselves forward to serve the collective. In Manchester, as with France, the collective always comes before the player. Honestly, I do enjoy playing a little deeper.

“When Patrick said he preferred me at Juve, I understand that. I managed to express myself better, was more involved in the final third, but the collective will always be the most important thing.”

