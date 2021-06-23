One of Tanzania’s most celebrated singers Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz to release new single ‘Kamata’.

The single campaign which is managed by Prime Music Partner, one of US Leading media distribution agencies, will be made available on commercial billboards and across other platforms. The song is a combination of Afropop and Bongofleva. This is a quick followup on his last hit single ‘’Waah’, ft Koffi Olomide which has so far garnered over 70 million views on YouTube.

The Multi-award-winning artiste revealed what to expect from the new song which he dubbed “Africa’s greatest dance music”.

“Am profoundly happy about this new project. Kamata is a fusion of dancehall tune and Afropop lyrics that will certainly excite the fans around the world”, he said.

“A typical club banger that will definitely lift your spirit on the dance floor. I have always been committed to producing songs that blends with all culture and am certain kamata will excite everyone when it finally drop”.

Diamond Platnumz has no doubt shown his talent in the African and largely world entertainment industry. He has capped his hardwork with lots of international recognitions alongside notable music awards.

The new song is an evidence of his rare talent and he will be hoping to inspire his loving fans across the world when it finally hit streaming platforms.

In the pre-recorded video clip, the song depicts a young man in love with a beautiful lady using a typical African environment and attire. This is not surprising as Diamond has always been one of the A-list entertainers promoting Africa’s culture in all his music videos.

Kim kayndo, Head of Digital Department at the artiste’s record label, WCB Wasafi, revealed that the song will be launched on all digital platforms for streaming with his new Album also expected to drop later this year.

The artiste’s last album, ‘A Boy from Tandale’ was released on 2018.