Christine Abdelmalek is the founder of Pink Papyrus. Other than an entrepreneur she is also a licensed pharmacist. Pink Papyrus is a lifestyle brand that focuses on organic dog leashes, double-sided bandanas, luxury waste, bad holders and customized dog tees.

Christine was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. Life was not always easy for Christine and her family. When she was 19, due to hurricane Katrina, Christine and her family nearly lost everything they had. It took them around a year and a half to finish the reconstruction of their home.

Soon after, Christine started studying Pharmacy. And years later, she successfully graduated as a Doctor of Pharmacy. She moved to Washington DC for the practice of pharmacy where she met the love of her life, Kirollos who was a veterinarian and in the year 2014 got married to Kirollos. One day observing a woman walking her dog with a mundane lease and a thought sparked in her mind.

She thought, “Why, dog accessories could be as fabulous as human ones! Why should pups and their humans settle for ordinary just because ordinary was the norm? ” Thus, the concept of Pink Papyrus was born. After a lot of hard work on planning and strategizing finally Christine and her husband Kirollos, launched their brand, Pink Papyrus.

Pink Papyrus is a unique brand that makes homemade handcrafted and designed pet accessories. On asking her what is the most challenging situation she ever faced she said once a huge manufacturing failure occurred when they started their production journey.

The factory with whom they had contacted produced poor-quality leashes. On approaching the factory, they made several excuses. The factory not only didn’t replace the defective product but also took several thousand dollars in the down payment on a future production run but delivered no product.

Currently, Pink Papyrus’s rope leash is available nationwide and throughout Canada at PetSmart and it is also available online. The brand has also expanded its collection of products and continues to amaze people and pups everywhere. Over the years, Pink Papyrus has gained a lot of attention.

It is loved by many celebrities as its product quality is unmatched. Their brand was even featured in print, on TV and even online. Even after launching her brand, Christine did not leave her career in pharmacy. According to her, working as an entrepreneur and also a pharmacist has been both thrilling and terrifying at the same time.

