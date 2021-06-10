By Victor Ahiuma-Young

An aggrieved retiree of the de-funct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, Princewill Ekwujuru, has petitioned the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, over unpaid pensions as well as 26 years of underpayment of his benefits.

In a petition to the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Ekwujuru lamented that the non-payment of his benefits had brought untold hardship to his family and other dependents.

Among others, he said: “This is to bring to your knowledge that my pension was abruptly stopped in October 2020, after I discovered that I did not participate in a verification exercise conducted for pensioners of defunct National Electric Power Authority, NEPA or Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN and other parastatals.

“For the records, I was retired from the service in October 1996, and my pension commenced immediately. The retirement came as a result of the downsizing exercise carried out by the organisation.

“However, l had been receiving my pension until the abrupt stop on the above mentioned month. After concluding my verification exercise in November 2020, with necessary documents and affidavits showing my affirmation as a bonafide staff of defunct NEPA, with pension number (PTAD/FCT/HQ/263111754/PTPD) generated and allocated to me by your office, till date, not a kobo has been paid to me.

“In the course of the verification exercise, I also discovered that NEPA and PTAD failed to correct the obvious anomaly created before my retirement. I was paid on SS4/6 instead of SS4/8 which is 26 years now.

“I was also surprised to read in national dailies and online platforms that PTAD has paid all outstanding pensions and pension arrears, and that a very large number of pensioners have been removed from the payroll. For me, I have not received my pension since October 2020, and no arrears paid to me.

“As a result, I plead with you to use your good offices to revisit my case and rectify the mistake and pay me my pension arrears and the arrears of the under payments running into 26 years.”

