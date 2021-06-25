Peace Automobile Assembly Plant, owned by Nigeria’s leading bus transport company, Peace Mass Transit, PMT, has been meeting the needs of local road transportation in the country since it was commissioned in 2016.

The auto assembly plant―first of its kind by any transport company in Nigeria and located within the Emene Industrial Layout headquarters of the company in Enugu―was completed in 12 months, while commercial operations commenced in August 2016. The first set of 100 improved version of the Peace Hiace bus brand that came off the plants a few months later in January 2017 were all bought by PMT, the transport arm of the group.

Year after year, the auto assembly plant has been injecting into the PMT fleet at least 600 buses mostly Toyota Hummer, Ugama Hiace and Peace Hiace models which are fitted with improved features for optimum performance, safety and comfort of passengers, including rear AC, speed limiter device, T.V, Electronic Brake Device (EBD), and Automatic Brake System (ABS).

The auto plant, which can assemble 1000 units in a given year, has helped the PMT fleet’s renewal effort and contributed significantly to the strategic growth and expansion of the transport company from a new entrant in 1994 to become the biggest shuttle bus company in Nigeria since 2005. With at least 65 bus terminals across the country and a fleet of at least 4, 000 of which 2, 000 are on the road ferrying 30, 000 passengers across Nigeria every day, PMT’s growth has been phenomenal, and the company’s vision “to be the number one transport company in Nigeria with global recognition,” is achieved.

The Peace Automobile Assembly Plan plant is regarded as a significant development and a big boost to the Nigerian transport sector, chiefly because PMT did not seek to monopolise the advantage, but rather has thrown open the door for other transporters, including the major ones, to buy the improved Peace Hiace brand coming off the plant.