Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) frontrunner in the 2021 Anambra State Governorship Election has floored Dr Godwin Maduka, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Godwin Ezeemo, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Prof. Charles Soludo in an online poll conducted by 9news Nigeria, an independent media platform.

Other candidates that participated in the viral online poll include, Chuma Nzeribe, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, Johnbosco Onukwo, Dr Tony Nwoye, Chris Azubogu, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, and Paul Orajiaka.

The poll conducted by 9News Nigeria shows that out of 13,870 vote casts, PDP frontrunner, Valentine Ozigbo polled a total of 2,770 votes to emerge the winner while the All Progressives Congress Alliance (APGA) aspirant, Prof Charles Soludo polled 2,705 to come second in the viral online poll.

The only female candidate among the governorship aspirants, Senator Uche Ekwunife polled a total of 988 votes to come 6th in the line.

Below is the breakdown of votes polled by other candidates in the online poll

(3) Dr Godwin Maduka ( PDP) Party

Total: 1,620 votes

(4) Dr Tony Nwoye ( APC) Party

Total: 1,209 Votes

(5) Ifeanyi Ubah ( YPP) Party

Total: 1,149 Votes

(6) Senator Uche Ekwunife ( PDP) Party

Total: 988 Votes

(7) Chuma Nzeribe ( PDP) Party

Total: 979 Votes

(8) Dr Ifedi Okwenna ( PDP) Party

Total: 708 Votes

(9) Paul Orajiaka ( APC) Party

Total: 440 Votes

(10) Okwudili Ezenwankwo ( APGA) Party

Total: 355 Votes

(11)Godwin Ezeemo ( PDP) Party

Total: 321 Votes

(12) Chris Azubogu ( PDP) Party

Total: 314 Votes

(13) Johnbosco Onunkwo ( APC) Party

Total: 312 Votes

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed the Governorship Election in Anambra state for November 6, 2021.

The interim leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has also approved the appointment of a seven-member committee to screen interested aspirants for the party’s 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

The committee is headed by Ikechi Emenike while Augustine Utuk will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee are Eugene Odo, Ben Angwe, Kemi Nelson, Ahmed Aliyu and Adeolu Akande.

“The committee will be inaugurated on Thursday 10th June 2021 at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja by 2:00 pm,” the interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe said in a statement on Wednesday.

While, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has approved June 23 as the date for the party’s governorship primary election in Anambra State.

The party in its guideline made public put the cost of expression of interest form at N2 million, while the nomination form is N20 million, respectively.

