PDP mourns with former Rep, Rita Orji, over mother’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West region, has condoled with one of its Amazons, Hon Rita Orji, who lost her mother, Ezinne Celestina Chimara, on April 21.

Honourable Orji was a former member of the House of Representatives for Ajeromi Ifelodun, Lagos State.

In a condolence message, PDP South-West Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, on behalf of the Chairman, Taofeeq Arapaja, and members, expressed his condolences to Rita Orji.

Owokoniran stated that “Our prayers and heart-felt condolences are with Hon Rita Orji in this moment of loss.

“We share in your pain and ask that you accept our deepest condolences, extend same to your family members and know we are with you as a family, too.”

Owokoniran added that God would grant Rita Orji the fortitude to bear her loss.

The late Mrs Celestina Chimara would be laid to rest on June 18 at Ndi Owerre, Orlu town in Imo State.

