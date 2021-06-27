By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has urged the party to address some internal issues ahead of the 2023 general elections saying the party cannot afford to be in the opposition for another four years.

The group’s Executive Director Mr Bukky Adeojo, who is also the Director-General of an NGO-FACE OF WAZIRI-NIGERIA made the statement in Lagos recently stressing the need to cure the malignant virus of division and disharmony bedevilling the party ahead of another general election.

Adeojo counselled that the time is now for PDP all over Nigeria and diaspora to close ranks and do the needful, he harped on the importance of ensuring the party chairmanship position remains in the southern geopolitical zones of the country, especially southwest which had been denied for far too long.

He, however, proposed that the zoning arrangements for the emergence of presidential candidature should be rested now, adding that what is really urgently required is for the party to churn out a northern presidential candidate with pedigree and clout to salvage the country from the sorry state, the All Progressives Congress party has led it.

He reiterated that the party need to field a candidate with the capability to rootlessly tackle, insecurity, joblessness and unemployment, poverty and other worrisome conditions that plaques Nigeria and Nigerians.

In his words, ” I’m of the opinion that our great party PDP cannot afford to be in the opposition for another four years because of what is happening to the teeming populace of Nigeria.

“Nigerians are suffering, crying and wailing that they need another party, an alternative to what they are experiencing today.

“One that will bring them succour and joy to every home like we used to have it in 2015. For this to happen PDP have to put their house in order to occupy this position in 2023 and if we don’t get it right internally, resolving all crisis ailing us from within it may spell doom for our party.

“We need to entrench internal democracy totally in PDP.” Adeojo affirms.