By Haruna Aliyu Usman, Birnin Kebbi



In a major crackdown on illegal and unregistered pharmacies and patent medicines stores, the enforcement team led by pharmacist Stephen Esumobi has said that it has sealed at least 205 pharmacies in Kebbi state for various offences which include dispensing drugs without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor sanity conditions, bad location and for failing to register or renew licences with pharmacies council of Nigeria (PCN).

The director of enforcement Stephen added that,the week long crackdown recorded a huge success as the enforcement team identified and visited at least 508 premisis of 42 pharmacies and 466 patent medicines stores across the state, he mentioned Birnin Kebbi, Jega, Maiyama, Suru, Yauri, Koko/Besse, Argungu, Augie ,Arewa, Zuru, Gwandu, Bagudo and Fakai as the local governments visited by the enforcement team.



He stated that, the state team which is responsible for the routine operation is ready to assist owners of premises who complies with the laid down regulations of pharmaceutical council of Nigeria (PCN), he advised members of the public to purchase their medicines at licenced pharmacies and simple household remedies from licenced patent and proprietary medicines vendors shops.



He maintained that even after the federal enforcement teams the state team will sustain the operations to ensure compliance, he call on those who intend to open pharmacies or patent medicines stores to first of all register with PCN and seek proper professional guidance as they all will be subjected to orientation and reorientation every two years as they go on with their business.