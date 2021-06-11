.

High Chief Joshua Gbadurabi Makanjuola Modurotoluwa Babalola, more popularly known and called Chief Joshua Makanjuola Babalola was born on Friday. 12th February, 1932, at Iju in the present day Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State to Pa. Michael Alayun- Babalola and Madam Leah Mojotade Babalola, both of blessed memory.

His parents knowing the value of western education got him enrolled at the St. Stephen’s Anglican Primary School, Iju where he was a pupil from 1939-1945. He attended the prestigious Christ School, Ado Ekiti from 1946–1951 and later got admitted into the pioneer University College, Ibadan, as it was then called, now the University of Ibadan from 1954-1960 where he bagged a Bachelors of Science (B.Sc) Hons. degree in Physics and proceeded to the Imperial College, London for a Diploma in Meteorology from 1961-1962.

Chief Babalola started his working career as a Sales Clerk at the CMS Bookstores, Lagos from 1952 to 1954. Upon returning from the United Kingdom, he was employed as a Meteorologist in the Nigerian Meteorological Department which gave him the opportunity in working in various parts of Nigeria. He retired voluntarily after meritorious service in 1980 as a Deputy Director.

Upon retirement, he established a private meteorological & environmental consultancy firm, Meteotec Services Limited, specializing in the provision of meteorological services & equipment to private companies and organizations, of which he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He was also the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Olusola Group of Schools.

A leader in every community where he lived, he was also an active participant/player in communal affairs , especially of IJU. He was at one time the President of IJU Youth Movement and later, IJU Progressive Union (IPU ). In 1989, he was appointed by His Royal Majesty – OBA Amos Farunkanmi, The Okiti of IJU as OLOTUARE OF IJU – Head of the IARE group of Chiefs in IJU.

A devoted Christian, he was married to his dearly beloved wife, Chief (Mrs.) Mojolaoluwa Olusola Babalola, the Erelu of Iju Kingdom and the union is blessed with 6 (six) children, all of whom survived him. He is also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, nephews, nieces and cousins.

The funeral rites for Chief Babalola, who passed unto eternal glory on Tuesday 29th December 2020, would begin on Thursday 17th June 2021, with a Christian Wake and will be followed with a Burial & Thanksgiving Service on Friday 18th June 2021, at the St. Stephen’s Anglican Church ​Iju, Akure North LGA, Ondo State at 11.00 am.