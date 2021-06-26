By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Onitsha North Local Government Area, Nwakibie Nwagbologu, has said party officials handed election materials to thugs, who beat the APC youth leader that tried to make a video recording of their activities.

Nwagbologu expressed dissatisfaction over the APC primaries that did not hold today, Saturday, as scheduled.

Addressing newsmen at Ezechima Primary School Inland Town Onitsha, which is the collation centre for Onitsha North, Nwagbologu said the local government INEC officials were on ground to conduct the election, but the party officials sent by the APC national secretariat were not available.

Nwagbolofu stated that when the APC national officials finally came with election materials around 5.55pm, some thugs hijacked them and took them to an undisclosed location.

His words: “We are surprised that even the national party officials that came with the material were complying with the thugs who hijacked the materials.

“However, when the APC youth leader of Onitsha North, Mr. Dozie Omenyeh, who saw what was happening tried to video them, the thugs seized his phone, destroyed it and beat him mercilessly.

“I, Nwakibie Nwagbologu, as the APC Chairman of Onitsha North, I am saying that there was no election in Onitsha North.

“We are, therefore, calling on the national secretariat of APC to fix a new date for the election, and allow due process of electoral law and democratic tenets to take place.”

