Dayo Johnson Akure

The Lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, in Ondo State, Hon. Dele Gboluga Ikengboju has identified excessive partisanship as a major factor that erodes and undermines parliament’s inability to effectively check the executive arm of government.

Gboluga said this in Akure while speaking on the topic “21st Century Legislation: Role of Young Parliamentarians In Effective Governance” at a Legislative Summit organized by the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS).

Speaking through his Senior Legislative Aide, Barrister Olumide Ogunje, the lawmaker said that “the legislature all over the world is an institution saddled with the responsibility of law making , representation, and oversight.

He pointed out that the wishes of the masses could be channeled through legislature for actualization.

While advocating for greater youth inclusiveness in decision making towards galvanising popular support and legitimacy, Gboluga acknowledged the population strength of the youth “as the engines of social, economic, industrial, and technological development.

He encouraged the young people not only to participate in politics and governance but to aspire for seats in National legislatures.

“The introduction of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run legislation in Nigeria which inter alia lowered the age limits for people vying for political office is a vivid example” thus making Inter-Parliamentry Union (IPU), a global organization for national parliaments to set up the Young Parliamentary Forum (YPF) to boost the participation of young people in parliaments and ensure young parliamentarians fully participate in the work of parliament”.

According to him the young parliamentarians are expected to bring their youthfulness, agility and vibrancy to bear in Legislative activities.

He noted that they should be at the forefront of promoting people-centered legislstions in the parliament. He opines that they should be seen advancing the cause of the vulnerable people, especially the needy in the youth, women, children and the physically challenged.

Gboluga charged youths to entreat members of their fold to employ and deploy legitimate means and strategies like negotiation, persuasion, lobbying, compromise and consensus, to pursue the realization of their legislative agenda for the good of the society.

While encouraging young people to be at the vanguard of activism against maladministration and corruption in government, the pharmacist noted that they should not sit on the fence or take side with the pervasive corruption in government.

The lawmaker said ” he hope to see young parliamentarians aspire for bigger roles in the legislative arm such as speaker, clerk, chief whip and others to increase their influence in advancing the interest of their people in the legislature.