



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fear has gripped the residents of Ijeododo Road, Igando, Alimosho, Local Government Area, Lagos, Saturday, following a Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly, called petrol, pipeline leakage in the area.

The incident which occurred in the afternoon when some of the residents noticed the leakage at Igando enroute Ijeododo road and raised the alarm.

Eye witnesses’ account said as soon as the leakage was noticed after the heavy downpour, some of the residents in apparent fear started running helter-skelter.



The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development.

Oke-Osanyintolu, at press time, 4 pm, however, said the situation has been brought under control as emergency responders comprising of Lagos Fire and Rescue Services,LASEMA, and men of the Nigeria Police are at the sight of the leakage to prevent possible explosions in the area as people were advised to stay away from the area.

“The agency has activated its response plan to the above. Members of the public are to exercise caution. All stakeholders are on the ground to prevent a secondary incident,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.