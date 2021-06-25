P-Lange Logisitics unveils actresses Festina Peters, Sharon Okpamen as brand ambassadors

P-Lange Logistics has unveiled Nollywood actresses and producer Festina Peter Izevbizua, and Sharon Okpamen as its latest brand ambassadors.

The unveiling ceremony which took place at the corporate headquarters in Benin-city, was attended by a cross-section of the Nigerian media.

Speaking at the event,CEO of P-Lange logistics, Hon. Solange Umweni said the company decided to sign the two Nollywood actress because of their distinctive nature and popularity among youths in the South-South and their hardworking disposition, which has put the region in the forefront of movie-making and entertainment in general in Nigeria.

Hon Umweni said: “We are glad to to inform Nigerians that henceforth, Festina Peters Izevbizua, and Sharon Okpamen will be the official face of our logistics brand.”

Speaking further Head Of Marketing, Mr. Marvis Okundaye said the synergy between both brands would have a positive impact on society as more people are aligning and identifying with P-Lange Logistics.

Okundaye speaking: “Our goal is to achieve at least 100 deliveries a day across the South-South geopolitical zone.”

Following this new relationship with the actresses, P-Lange Logistics will be rolling out some exciting deals & freebies on all their social media platforms for new & old customers…

One of the newly signed ambassadors Sharon Okpamen expressed her willingness to work with the company, stating that the company’s vision is to break new grounds and provide good service delivery to new & existing customers.

