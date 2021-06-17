Oyo Amotekun apprehends 2 armed bandits in Lanlate

By Adeola Badru

The arrested armed bandits

The Oyo State Security Network code-named: Amotekun Corps has announced the arrest of two suspected bandits armed with an AK47 rifle, pump Action, and a dane gun.

This was contained in a statement released by the media unit of the security network earlier today.

According to the statement, the suspected bandits were apprehended by Amotekun Operatives of Ibarapa East Local Government command at Alapa Village, Lanlate.

The bandits, a 45-year-old, Mumini Saliu, and Ibrahim Suleiman who is 25 years old had in their possession 82 rounds 7.62 ammunition, and 7 cartridges amongst other harmful weapons.

The suspected bandits have been handed over to the Director of State Security Services, Oyo State Command for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria