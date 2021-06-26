Oyinlola speaks on Ajunwa’s Lagos house gift claim

A former military administrator of Lagos State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has reacted to claims in the media that his administration promised a house gift to 1996 Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa which was not fulfilled.

Prince Oyinlola in a statement on Friday said what he announced for Ajunwa and other Olympic medalists in August 1996 were plots of land.

He said: “I hosted the Nigerian contingent to the 1996 Olympic games at the National Stadium, Lagos on Saturday August 10, 1996. At the event, I announced the donation, by the Lagos State Government, of one plot of land in Lekki to each of Chioma Ajunwa, Falilat Ogunkoya, Mary Onyali, Duncan Dokiwari, Fatima Yusuf, Charity Opara and 18 members of the Under-23 soccer team.

ALSO READ: Sanwo-Olu gets commendation from SWAN over athletes’ welfare

“I announced the gifts publicly and it was carried by all newspapers, radio, and television stations in the country. Indeed, it was the front-page lead report of The Guardian of August 11, 1996. I made it clear that the 24 plots of land were complete with all the titles. Did Ajunwa get that plot of land? How about the others?

“For two members of the gold-winning Under-23 football team who hailed from Lagos State, Joseph Dosu and Teslim Fatusi, I announced that the state would build for each of them a 2-Bedroom apartment in any place of their choice.

ALSO READ: Stop calling my property Ifeanyi Ubah stadium, says Gabros

“I also announced a gift of N2 million for sharing by the officials and all other members of the contingent who could not win a medal,” Oyinlola said.

Prince Oyinlola explained that he hosted the contingent on August 10 1996 while a new military administrator was announced for the state four days later on August 14. He said he handed over to his successor on August 22, 1996, less than two weeks after he announced the gifts.

Vanguard News Nigeria