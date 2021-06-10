A legal practitioner, Mrs . Peace Oyanbo Owei, on Thursday, launched a Non-governmental Organisation, NGO, known as She 4 She Initiative, designed for women and girl-child empowerment.

Owei said the Initiative would empower women through capacity building to help create an enabling environment where they can have access to health care, build their self confidence and be able to compete anywhere in the world for various opportunities.

She added that the organisation plans to be an advocacy group that would fight for the right of women to be placed in strategic positions of power, board rooms where policy decisions are being made.

She said the organisation has so far trained 50 women on entrepreneurship and capacity building.

She said: “Before the end of the year, we hope to have touched 300 women in capacity building.”

According to her, empowering a woman is like empowering a nation, we don’t just want to launch for lip service sake, we have done training for 50 women this week, we did a little bit of entrepreneurship and capacity building for these women.

In addition, she said: “Women in business were able to learn how to market their products using ICT and other tools that can help them package and market their products accordingly, while the women that are not in business were guided on decisions to take when they are trying to go into business.

“Right now we are leveraging on volunteering, we are partnering with individuals, corporate bodies, organisations including the government to advocate for our course.”

On subsequent training plans, she said: “We have a work plan on our training, the short term, midterm and long term work plan, we hope to do like two or three more training before the end of the year, we not going to do it in Abuja alone, the first of the series, we title it Woman Up, and gradually we will unveil how we are going to be doing states selections.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export and Import, NEXIM, Bank, Mrs. Stella Okotete, while lauding the initiative said it is timely as Nigerian women would benefit from the organisation.

Okotete said: “This is coming at a time where we need more women to be empowered as well as the girl child, the formation stage for any girl child in this country requires a lot of motherly support and when we empower the women, they will be able to give that support to the girl child.

“From our position as NEXIM, we have the women and youth export facility, we will be collaborating with her to see where we can upscale women in trade and go into export.

“Most of her participants are into agro allied related businesses, and export in Nigeria is what will help us diversify the economy away from oil and non oil export is the way to go.”