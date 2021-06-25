Owokoniran, Oyinlola meet in Osun; visit Oladimeji

From left— Tunde Odanye; Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun State, and Rahman Owokoniran, Secretary, PDP South-West, during the visit to Oyinlola.

From left— Niyi Owolade, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dr. Odanye and Rahman Owokoniran, during the condolence visit to Dr. Oladimeji.

As part of the unity discourse among stakeholders in the South-West Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the region’s General Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, paid the former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a visit at his Oshogbo, Osun State, residence on Friday.

Also at the meeting were former Osun Commissioner for Health and Attorney-General, Niyi Owolade, and Tunde Odanye, respectively.

A source at the meeting said the courtesy visit to the former governor of Osun State was to share ideas on state of affairs on party matters on a lighter note.

Also, part of the meeting was a condolence visit to Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, over his wife’s death.

Professor Benedicta Oladimeji, the wife of Dr. Oladimeji, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, passed on in April.

Speaking during the visit to Oladimeji, Owokoniran said: “No amount of words can fully console the loss of your loving faithful wife and a great loyalist of PDP.”

He further thanked the chieftain for granting them audience at his time of grieving.

Responding, Dr. Olajimeji thanked them for the thoughtful visit, “mostly for taking time out from a busy schedule.

“Also, in the trying times when PDP must unite nationwide and do all that is necessary to rescue Nigeria from the claws of APC government,” noting that PDP is the only hope left for the nation.

The former Osun State governor, Oyinlola, former Attorney General for the state and others also paid their respects and thanked the chieftain for receiving them.

