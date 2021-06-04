specialist hospital

By David Odama

THE Management of Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital (DASH) said it spent over two billion naira  to equip, improve on the facilities in  its   hospital  within the two years of governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration.

Speaking during a media chat in Lagos, Nasarawa State Capital, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Ikrama Hassan said the management of the hospital carried out the establishment of 50 offices within the two years of the present administration.

According to the CMD,  eight clinics were established within the period under review adding that measures were on to commence the doctor residency training as a committee has been constituted to resolve the pending doctor residency training in the state

He said the  two years of Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration  provided staff quarters for over 50 senior doctors with the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital stating that the doctors quarters  was to  bring medical services  close  for prompt response to emergency cases  in line with global best practice.

While commending the governor  for giving the hospital the desired  attention  through the provision of more equipment and structures needed for effective health services delivery, the CMD  explained that the state government had in the last two years expanded  the hospital and provided  modern equipment to the hospital.

Dr Hassan listed some of the machines  procured to include ventilators, Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, data and mobile x-ray machines, echo machine among others as well as the furnishing of  the newly constructed administrative block,  laboratory to create a conducive working environment in the hospital.

He explained further that given the problem of insecurity in the country, management had taken measures to beef up security in the hospital and the staff quarters with support from security agencies.

 The CMD stated that the specialist hospital  started with one department accredited and now increased to five, adding that the management under his leadership was working hard to commence  postgraduate training for other clinical staff assuring  members of the public that the hospital was now properly equipped  to provide qualitative healthcare services.

