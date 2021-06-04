By David Odama

THE Management of Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital (DASH) said it spent over two billion naira to equip, improve on the facilities in its hospital within the two years of governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration.

Speaking during a media chat in Lagos, Nasarawa State Capital, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Ikrama Hassan said the management of the hospital carried out the establishment of 50 offices within the two years of the present administration.

According to the CMD, eight clinics were established within the period under review adding that measures were on to commence the doctor residency training as a committee has been constituted to resolve the pending doctor residency training in the state

He said the two years of Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration provided staff quarters for over 50 senior doctors with the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital stating that the doctors quarters was to bring medical services close for prompt response to emergency cases in line with global best practice.

While commending the governor for giving the hospital the desired attention through the provision of more equipment and structures needed for effective health services delivery, the CMD explained that the state government had in the last two years expanded the hospital and provided modern equipment to the hospital.

Dr Hassan listed some of the machines procured to include ventilators, Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, data and mobile x-ray machines, echo machine among others as well as the furnishing of the newly constructed administrative block, laboratory to create a conducive working environment in the hospital.

He explained further that given the problem of insecurity in the country, management had taken measures to beef up security in the hospital and the staff quarters with support from security agencies.

The CMD stated that the specialist hospital started with one department accredited and now increased to five, adding that the management under his leadership was working hard to commence postgraduate training for other clinical staff assuring members of the public that the hospital was now properly equipped to provide qualitative healthcare services.