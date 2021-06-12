…As she unveils Temnnys food brand

By Chris Onuoha

In the Nigeria metro cities today, fast food businesses are slowly taking over the conventional home kitchen’s foods, giving room to the sprout of many eatery outlets.

This also comes as most working class and discerning people alike; find it convenient to have their favourite healthy dishes while at work and on-the-go.

However, in a bid to step up the quality as demand increases, a new eatery brand called, Temnnys Foods has made an entrant with a promise to change the business as usual narratives.

Temnnys Foods established since January 2, 2019 is part of the Temnnys Group located in North America and Africa. The food brand is headquartered in Southern California, United States with locations in Lagos and Abuja.

The founder, Kehinde Akinyemi-OKomah, a passionate leader, with long track record of successful business management is educated to a very high level, from a finance background, and has been in the in oil & gas industry for over 18 years. She also doubles as the founder of “Change Agentz,” a non-profit organization and philanthropists group.

Akinyemi-Okomah who recently held a media parley to heighten the visibility of the new brand, said that the aim and objective of the drive is to create awareness, enlighten and acquaint the Nigerian audience of the emergence of Temnnys as foods in Nigeria and her products.

Acknowledging her competitors in the food and beverage industry in Nigeria that have gained grounds, she added that her target audience is the young and middle age populace across all walks of life.

Speaking to Vanguard, Akinyemi-Okomah noted that Temnnys food brand values are timeless, with a guide to decision making and behavior. She said that they are code of conduct for how the food brand treats customers, vendors, and broader community.

“According to our mission statement, ‘Better foods in a Better Way,’ we make better foods in a better way through nature products that people feel good about. Our snacks can be found at tailgates and in lunchboxes, at picnics and in pantries. As tasteful as they are delicious, our snacks are non-Genetic Modified Organic (GMO) and gluten-free, says Akinyemi-Okomah.

She addd, “At Temnysfoods, we’re always trying to look for ways to make the best snacks, from better-for-you ingredients to labels that encourage a healthier tomorrow. We are always on a constant journey to improve our snack foods without forgetting the things that you love most about us: taste. It is our tradition to satisfy our customers with enjoyable products that are rich in health.”