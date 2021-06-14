Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said one of the biggest challenges of governance is the type of federalism the country operates.

Governor Makinde said this in an interview with Vanguard, while explaining the challenges his administration was facing.

He said in the two years he had been in office, they should be celebrating six months, “because we came in May 2019 and by January 2020, COVID-19 came up”.

Makinde noted that the pandemic triggered an economic meltdown, but that the smart countries are managing themselves.

His words: “At the national level, we have not been able to manage things well and that has impacted negatively on the states.

“A big challenge for us has been the kind of federalism that we are operating. I signed an anti-open grazing law in November 2019 and we could not implement it because you talk to the Police and they are not willing.

“They are watching the body language of their folks in Abuja; the IGP and the rest. So, that has been a very big challenge to us.

“Then, when Amotekun came, we were in total control of their operation and that was why when I operationalised them, I said I should be held accountable for their conduct.

“But when they tried to implement the anti-open grazing law they were being arrested. I went to the then Commissioner of Police and asked why Amotekun operatives were being arrested even when the Police were supposed to collaborate with them to make the state safer for us?

“And he said if people write petitions against them that they killed someone or carried illegal firearms, the Police were the only organisation authorised in Nigeria to investigate those cases.

“So, if you look through, they are telling us it is almost like the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau. They didn’t want Amotekun to succeed in the first instance.” Also in the interview, he faulted the ongoing constitution review and described the All Prohgressives Congress, APC, as a party he cannot join.

Vanguard News Nigeria