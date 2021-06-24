…It was hoodlums that attacked —Police

By Shina Abubakar

RESIDENTS of Obelawo area of Osogbo, in Osun State, Tuesday, scampered for safety, as some soldiers battled policemen to free a detained colleague.

The three soldiers were said to have invaded a police post in the area around 8pm to secure the release of one of their colleague, who was detained by the police, for seeking to bail his friend.

According to a shop owner, close to the station, Rafiu Adekunle, attempts by the army personnel to secure the release of their colleague led to an altercation between the policemen and the soldiers.

It was gathered that the police post, located at Obelawo area, along Ikirun road, is being used by a police unit and the detained soldier was at the station to secure the bail of a young man, earlier arrested by the policemen.

Adekunle said: “The soldiers, three of them in camouflage shirts, insisted their colleague must be released, which provoked the policemen who threatened to shoot. Before we could leave the scene, one of the policemen began to shoot at the soldiers.

“Surprisingly, the soldiers, despite being shot at, went into the station with a jackknife and took their colleague out, after which, they pursued the trigger happy policeman who ran towards Omo-West area to escape being attacked by the soldiers.

“The policeman and two others later returned to the station with guns before re-enforcement arrived the scene.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that few minutes after the soldiers left, two police patrol vehicles arrived at the station with re-enforcement.

But while the shooting lasted, residents of Obelawo, Elebuibon Street, Ibikunle to Ayetoro area scampered for safety as some thought it was herdsmen attack on the community.

It was hoodlums that attacked—Police

Reacting, the state police command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said it was hoodlums that attacked the station and freed some cultists earlier arrested and detained in the station.

Opalola said: “Some hoodlums invaded the police station and freed one Sanni Adesegun among 11 suspected cultists earlier arrested at Egbatedo area.

“Three of the suspects, involved in the crisis, were re-arrested and confirmed that some military men have taken the principal suspect to the Army barrack in Ede.”