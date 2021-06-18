It is a ruse – Alimi

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Crisis rocking the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has taken a new twist as the state immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Kolapo Alimi was suspended by his ward executive committee.

The Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila was suspended by his Elerin “C” Ward 9 party executive committee after its meeting on Wednesday June 16, 2021.

The suspension letter, which was communicated to the state party Caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun through the Local Government party Chairman and a copy obtained by Saturday Vanguard, state that Alimi was suspended because of his various anti-party activities.

The letter signed by the ward caretaker chairman, Adebayo Tajudeen and 17 other exco members titled, Suspension of Barr. Kolapo Maruf Alimi from the party APC, reads, “We the undersigned Elerin “C”Ward 09 Ward Executives members of Irepodun South LCDA, Erin-Osun under the chairmanship of Alh. Adebayo Tajudeen had a lengthy Ward Executive meeting on the 16th of June, 2021.

“We reviewed the various antiparty activities of Barr. Kolapo Moruf Alimi and we concluded that he is due for suspension, as the Elders and Stakeholders of the party have been duly carried along and he is hereby suspended from the party (APC).

“Therefore we the undersigned Majority of the Ward 09 Executives members therefore urge you to use your good office to uphold the suspension”.

However, Alimi described those who signed the paper as comedians adding that his purported suspension was unconstitutional.

“Suspension according to Article 21 of the APC constitution is a punishment and before you punish anybody you must have levied an allegation against him and equally give him the opportunity to defend himself. I am stating it clearly here that at no time did anybody levy allegation against me, either at the ward, local or state.

“I have not recieved any letter for me to come and defend myself against any allegation. I don’t know the allegations levied against me. I only read about it online, I have not recieved any suspension letter. I believe it is just a ruse, they are just comedians. Section 35 of the 1999 constitution and article 21 of APC constitution is against that kind of decision”, he said.

