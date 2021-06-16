…empowers one of them to begin business.

Empowerment master and member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, has again received another confidence vote and applauds from Ndokwa youths, urging him to do more for the people.

Moving the motion for the confidence vote today in his Asaba residence, during a courtesy call to the lawmaker, Comrade Afam Oseji commended him for his unwavering commitment and dedication to the transformatiom of Ndokwa land and his unparalleled Empowerment strides, nothing that the empowerment master is doing well !

In a well attended session of the umbrella body of Ndokwa youths- the Ndokwa National Youth Movement ( NNYM) and presidents of community and clan youths of Ndokwa East , the youths in thier various submissions thanked the former deputy speaker for his kind benevolence and people friendly leadership in ndokwa nation and delta state at large.

In his remark, the lawmaker commended the youths for their support and endorsement, noting that it will embolden him to do more.

Osanebi further called on the youths to remain calm and patient, noting that with dedication, diligence and focus, they will always achieve their heart desires.

Challenging the youths to be the change they desire, he charged them to contribute meaningfully to the development of thier various communities and clans adding that the youth demography remains very important in the development of any place.

In a similar development, the empowerment master also dolled out some cash to Miss Ifeoma Odaiche from Utagba-Uno to immediately set up her business venture in other to be an employer of labour.

The lady had earlier hinted the former deputy speaker of her abilities and business skills and had been limited because of finance.