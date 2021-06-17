By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the prosecution of the serving Minister fingered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in $37million estate purchase fraud to save his integrity.

Governor Ortom who spoke on the sidelines of the 2021 Annual Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Makurdi branch said that the matter must not be swept under the carpet because Nigerians were keenly following the development.

According to the Governor, the Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa had said that the affected Minister remitted $20million advance payment to the bank to make the property purchase.

“You can imagine, a minister serving currently in the Federal Republic of Nigeria was caught buying a $37million estate. And we are told by the EFCC Chairman himself that this Minister remitted $20million to the bank.

“And EFCC was able to track this money and got it. What have we heard about it? Who is that Minister? If Mr. President is a man of Integrity, he should bring that Minister out and let him face prosecution,” he said.

The Governor, while expressing worry that the matter might be swept under the carpet due to the selective justice posture of government, said “is it not here that an APC Chairman said when you join APC you have become a saint and your old sins are forgiven and they will draw a line?

“Today, you see people with corruption issues in the Federal Executive Council. People who were having cases with EFCC and all that, have you heard about them again?

“This is the point. And that means there is selective justice. So, they should allow the EFCC to function in line with the law that established it,” Ortom added.

