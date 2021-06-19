Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised Delta investors to invest in core industrial areas that will create employable jobs with direct and indirect multiplier effect concept on the indigenes.

Onuesoke who spoke with journalists in Asaba, Delta state lamented that Delta state businessmen only invest in gas and petrol stations, hotels, shopping mall, event centres, illegal dredging concerns, business centre and petty trading, that can only employ very few.

“Is not funny that we don’t even have private manufacturing and production factories in Delta state.? Must it be government and the politicians we should be looking unto for employable ventures?, he queried.

He pointed out that if investors invest in industries like Glass Factory, Breweries, Steel and refineries among others, like it was in the late seventies and early eighties in the state, it will create a multiplier effect in terms of large scale job employment, production of goods and provision of other services for the social-economical development of the state.

“If you go to Lagos or Ogun state, industries or manufacturing companies are sited everywhere which create job opportunities for youths. There are different kinds of breweries, manufacturing firms, food industries and mini oil industries. In that case, people hardly depend on politicians or state government to provide jobs for them.

“Unfortunately, in Delta State, people look unto politicians to either become Personnel Assistant, thugs or work in the civil service. If that is not available, they think of working in petrol stations, shop attendance or other miniature jobs that will not create a better living condition for them and their families,” he stated.

He recalled that when Delta Steel Company and Nigeria Ports Authority were fully in operation between seventies and eighties, Warri was the hub of activities, hence both ventures attracted other investments which provided large scale employments and improved the living standard of the masses.

“I think Delta State businessmen who have fund can still re-enact such investment scenario if they want to, instead of littering the state with petrol stations, hotels and event centres that are of minimal advantage to the people,” he stated.